Mid-market and enterprise teams with fragmented cloud deployments across AWS, Azure, and GCP need CredShields Cloud Security Assessment to unify IAM and storage misconfiguration hunting across platforms without hiring separate audit staff. The tool maps to SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS compliance directly from scan results, cutting weeks off audit prep. Skip this if you're looking for continuous posture monitoring or runtime threat detection; CredShields is strongest as a periodic deep-dive assessment, not a always-on guard.

Entersoft Managed Cloud Security

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP should choose Entersoft Managed Cloud Security for its architecture-first approach; most CSPM tools start with configuration drift, but Entersoft reviews your design before it breaks. The vendor holds ISO 27017 and 27018 certifications specifically for cloud environments, and covers six major compliance frameworks including NIST CSPM. Skip this if you need managed detection and response layered on top of posture management; Entersoft prioritizes the ID and PR functions of NIST CSF 2.0 but leaves the continuous monitoring and response piece to your existing SOC.