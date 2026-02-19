Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CredShields Cloud Security Assessment is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by CredShields. Entersoft Managed Cloud Security is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Entersoft Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
CredShields Cloud Security Assessment
Mid-market and enterprise teams with fragmented cloud deployments across AWS, Azure, and GCP need CredShields Cloud Security Assessment to unify IAM and storage misconfiguration hunting across platforms without hiring separate audit staff. The tool maps to SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS compliance directly from scan results, cutting weeks off audit prep. Skip this if you're looking for continuous posture monitoring or runtime threat detection; CredShields is strongest as a periodic deep-dive assessment, not a always-on guard.
Entersoft Managed Cloud Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP should choose Entersoft Managed Cloud Security for its architecture-first approach; most CSPM tools start with configuration drift, but Entersoft reviews your design before it breaks. The vendor holds ISO 27017 and 27018 certifications specifically for cloud environments, and covers six major compliance frameworks including NIST CSPM. Skip this if you need managed detection and response layered on top of posture management; Entersoft prioritizes the ID and PR functions of NIST CSF 2.0 but leaves the continuous monitoring and response piece to your existing SOC.
Cloud security audit service for AWS, Azure, and GCP infrastructure
Managed cloud security services for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments
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Common questions about comparing CredShields Cloud Security Assessment vs Entersoft Managed Cloud Security for your cloud security posture management needs.
CredShields Cloud Security Assessment: Cloud security audit service for AWS, Azure, and GCP infrastructure. built by CredShields. Core capabilities include Cloud asset discovery and mapping, IAM policy and access review, Storage misconfiguration detection..
Entersoft Managed Cloud Security: Managed cloud security services for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments. built by Entersoft Security. Core capabilities include Cloud architecture review, Cloud configuration review, Cloud vulnerability assessment and penetration testing..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CredShields Cloud Security Assessment differentiates with Cloud asset discovery and mapping, IAM policy and access review, Storage misconfiguration detection. Entersoft Managed Cloud Security differentiates with Cloud architecture review, Cloud configuration review, Cloud vulnerability assessment and penetration testing.
CredShields Cloud Security Assessment is developed by CredShields. Entersoft Managed Cloud Security is developed by Entersoft Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CredShields Cloud Security Assessment and Entersoft Managed Cloud Security serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Azure, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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