Teams integrating credential scanning into CI/CD pipelines benefit from cred_scanner's focused simplicity: it catches AWS secrets before they hit repos without the bloat of full SAST platforms. The tool's 93 GitHub stars and free pricing reflect its adoption among lean security operations that need one job done well. Skip this if your org uses HashiCorp Vault or similar secret management,cred_scanner prevents exposure but doesn't rotate or manage credentials, so it's a gate, not a vault.

Seekrets OSS

Development teams scanning NPM dependencies for leaked credentials will appreciate Seekrets OSS because it's free and requires no vendor lock-in, making it practical for open source projects and startups that can't justify paid tooling. The tool uses nuclei templates to examine packages directly, which means it catches secrets in ZIP and module artifacts before they ship; GitHub's 5-star rating reflects its niche adoption among developers who already know nuclei. Skip this if you need continuous supply-chain monitoring across multiple package managers or integration with your CI/CD platform; at 11 employees, Laburity isn't positioned to compete on breadth or support intensity.