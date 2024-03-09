Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
cred_scanner is a free static application security testing tool. Seekrets OSS is a free static application security testing tool by Laburity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams integrating credential scanning into CI/CD pipelines benefit from cred_scanner's focused simplicity: it catches AWS secrets before they hit repos without the bloat of full SAST platforms. The tool's 93 GitHub stars and free pricing reflect its adoption among lean security operations that need one job done well. Skip this if your org uses HashiCorp Vault or similar secret management,cred_scanner prevents exposure but doesn't rotate or manage credentials, so it's a gate, not a vault.
Development teams scanning NPM dependencies for leaked credentials will appreciate Seekrets OSS because it's free and requires no vendor lock-in, making it practical for open source projects and startups that can't justify paid tooling. The tool uses nuclei templates to examine packages directly, which means it catches secrets in ZIP and module artifacts before they ship; GitHub's 5-star rating reflects its niche adoption among developers who already know nuclei. Skip this if you need continuous supply-chain monitoring across multiple package managers or integration with your CI/CD platform; at 11 employees, Laburity isn't positioned to compete on breadth or support intensity.
A Python command line tool that scans directories for AWS credentials in files, designed for CI/CD integration to prevent credential exposure in builds.
A secret scanning tool that examines NPM modules and ZIP files for exposed credentials and sensitive information using nuclei templates.
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Common questions about comparing cred_scanner vs Seekrets OSS for your static application security testing needs.
cred_scanner: A Python command line tool that scans directories for AWS credentials in files, designed for CI/CD integration to prevent credential exposure in builds..
Seekrets OSS: A secret scanning tool that examines NPM modules and ZIP files for exposed credentials and sensitive information using nuclei templates. built by Laburity..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
cred_scanner and Seekrets OSS serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Scanner, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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