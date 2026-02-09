Crash Override: AI tool discovery, adoption tracking, and security visibility platform. built by Crash Override. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI tool discovery and visibility, AI-generated code deployment tracking, Team AI adoption monitoring..

KELA AiFort: Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection. built by KELA. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Automated red teaming for LLM applications, Real-time AI prompt filtering, Vulnerability detection in development phase..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.