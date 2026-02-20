Cranium AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for discovering, testing, and ensuring compliance of AI systems. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery via internal environment scanning (Detect AI™), Source code scanning for AI models, datasets, and packages (CodeSensor™), Cloud security monitoring for AI systems (CloudSensor™)..

Prime Security AI Security Architect: AI-powered security architect agent for dev teams via chat interfaces. built by Prime Security. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Conversational AI security architect agent, Security review initiation and management via chat, Access to organizational security knowledge base..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.