Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
cPacket Security Solutions is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by cPacket Networks. Redjack Risk & Compliance is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Redjack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams dealing with encrypted traffic and multi-cloud packet visibility should start here; cPacket Security Solutions delivers lossless 200Gbps capture with zero packet drop (third-party verified) and agentless deployment, which means you get forensic completeness without touching your infrastructure. The platform excels at the front end of your detection pipeline, covering DE.CM and DE.AE in NIST CSF 2.0, but it's a packet broker and observability layer, not an incident response platform, so you'll still need NDR or SIEM to act on what it finds. Skip this if your team lacks the infrastructure expertise to integrate packet intelligence into existing security tools or if you're looking for a turnkey detection solution without integration work.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling with asset sprawl and compliance reporting will benefit most from Redjack Risk & Compliance because its proprietary sensors build a dynamic inventory without requiring agents on every endpoint, cutting the manual work that tanks compliance projects. The platform covers the full arc from asset discovery through incident forensics, with particular strength in the ID and DE functions of NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get visibility and continuous monitoring but will still need separate tools if your incident response process demands detailed recovery orchestration. Skip this if you need a lightweight point solution for a single regulatory framework or if your infrastructure is mostly SaaS without on-premises assets to track.
Packet broker, capture & observability suite for hybrid network security.
Asset inventory & network visibility platform for cyber risk & compliance.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing cPacket Security Solutions vs Redjack Risk & Compliance for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
cPacket Security Solutions: Packet broker, capture & observability suite for hybrid network security. built by cPacket Networks. Core capabilities include Line-rate packet brokering at 100Gbps with 100% packet accountability, Lossless packet capture at up to 200Gbps (third-party verified zero packet drop), Smart pre-processing including deduplication, load balancing, and filtering..
Redjack Risk & Compliance: Asset inventory & network visibility platform for cyber risk & compliance. built by Redjack. Core capabilities include Dynamic asset inventory creation and maintenance using proprietary sensors, Network visualization of asset relationships and dependencies, AI and machine learning-driven data analysis..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
cPacket Security Solutions differentiates with Line-rate packet brokering at 100Gbps with 100% packet accountability, Lossless packet capture at up to 200Gbps (third-party verified zero packet drop), Smart pre-processing including deduplication, load balancing, and filtering. Redjack Risk & Compliance differentiates with Dynamic asset inventory creation and maintenance using proprietary sensors, Network visualization of asset relationships and dependencies, AI and machine learning-driven data analysis.
cPacket Security Solutions is developed by cPacket Networks. Redjack Risk & Compliance is developed by Redjack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
cPacket Security Solutions and Redjack Risk & Compliance serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox