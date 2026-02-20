cPacket Security Solutions: Packet broker, capture & observability suite for hybrid network security. built by cPacket Networks. Core capabilities include Line-rate packet brokering at 100Gbps with 100% packet accountability, Lossless packet capture at up to 200Gbps (third-party verified zero packet drop), Smart pre-processing including deduplication, load balancing, and filtering..

Redjack Risk & Compliance: Asset inventory & network visibility platform for cyber risk & compliance. built by Redjack. Core capabilities include Dynamic asset inventory creation and maintenance using proprietary sensors, Network visualization of asset relationships and dependencies, AI and machine learning-driven data analysis..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.