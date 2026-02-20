Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
cPacket Security Solutions is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by cPacket Networks. Forward Enterprise is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Forward Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams dealing with encrypted traffic and multi-cloud packet visibility should start here; cPacket Security Solutions delivers lossless 200Gbps capture with zero packet drop (third-party verified) and agentless deployment, which means you get forensic completeness without touching your infrastructure. The platform excels at the front end of your detection pipeline, covering DE.CM and DE.AE in NIST CSF 2.0, but it's a packet broker and observability layer, not an incident response platform, so you'll still need NDR or SIEM to act on what it finds. Skip this if your team lacks the infrastructure expertise to integrate packet intelligence into existing security tools or if you're looking for a turnkey detection solution without integration work.
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid multi-cloud networks will get the most from Forward Enterprise because it models your actual network topology as a mathematical twin, then validates security configurations and blast radius before incidents occur rather than after. The platform covers four of five NIST CSF 2.0 asset management and detection functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and configuration drift detection across infrastructure you probably can't fully inventory manually. Skip this if your environment is mostly on-premises or you need threat hunting and incident response tools integrated into the same console; Forward Enterprise is a network visibility and validation layer that works best alongside dedicated detection platforms.
Packet broker, capture & observability suite for hybrid network security.
Network digital twin platform for visibility, security & ops assurance.
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Common questions about comparing cPacket Security Solutions vs Forward Enterprise for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
cPacket Security Solutions: Packet broker, capture & observability suite for hybrid network security. built by cPacket Networks. Core capabilities include Line-rate packet brokering at 100Gbps with 100% packet accountability, Lossless packet capture at up to 200Gbps (third-party verified zero packet drop), Smart pre-processing including deduplication, load balancing, and filtering..
Forward Enterprise: Network digital twin platform for visibility, security & ops assurance. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Network digital twin modeling (mathematical model of the network), End-to-end path analysis and verification, Network Query Engine (NQE) for structured network queries..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
cPacket Security Solutions differentiates with Line-rate packet brokering at 100Gbps with 100% packet accountability, Lossless packet capture at up to 200Gbps (third-party verified zero packet drop), Smart pre-processing including deduplication, load balancing, and filtering. Forward Enterprise differentiates with Network digital twin modeling (mathematical model of the network), End-to-end path analysis and verification, Network Query Engine (NQE) for structured network queries.
cPacket Security Solutions is developed by cPacket Networks. Forward Enterprise is developed by Forward Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
cPacket Security Solutions and Forward Enterprise serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility, Network Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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