cPacket Security Solutions: Packet broker, capture & observability suite for hybrid network security. built by cPacket Networks. Core capabilities include Line-rate packet brokering at 100Gbps with 100% packet accountability, Lossless packet capture at up to 200Gbps (third-party verified zero packet drop), Smart pre-processing including deduplication, load balancing, and filtering..

Forward Enterprise: Network digital twin platform for visibility, security & ops assurance. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Network digital twin modeling (mathematical model of the network), End-to-end path analysis and verification, Network Query Engine (NQE) for structured network queries..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.