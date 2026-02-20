Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
cPacket Security Solutions is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by cPacket Networks. Faddom Security Posture Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Faddom. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams dealing with encrypted traffic and multi-cloud packet visibility should start here; cPacket Security Solutions delivers lossless 200Gbps capture with zero packet drop (third-party verified) and agentless deployment, which means you get forensic completeness without touching your infrastructure. The platform excels at the front end of your detection pipeline, covering DE.CM and DE.AE in NIST CSF 2.0, but it's a packet broker and observability layer, not an incident response platform, so you'll still need NDR or SIEM to act on what it finds. Skip this if your team lacks the infrastructure expertise to integrate packet intelligence into existing security tools or if you're looking for a turnkey detection solution without integration work.
Faddom Security Posture Management
SMB and mid-market security teams without resources to deploy agents everywhere should start with Faddom Security Posture Management for agentless network discovery and shadow IT detection. Its traffic-based visibility catches undocumented assets and micro-segmentation gaps that vulnerability scanners alone miss, and the platform delivers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM coverage without endpoint instrumentation. Skip this if you need response automation or forensic depth; Faddom maps risk but doesn't hunt threats or execute containment across your security stack.
Packet broker, capture & observability suite for hybrid network security.
Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management
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Common questions about comparing cPacket Security Solutions vs Faddom Security Posture Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
cPacket Security Solutions: Packet broker, capture & observability suite for hybrid network security. built by cPacket Networks. Core capabilities include Line-rate packet brokering at 100Gbps with 100% packet accountability, Lossless packet capture at up to 200Gbps (third-party verified zero packet drop), Smart pre-processing including deduplication, load balancing, and filtering..
Faddom Security Posture Management: Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management. built by Faddom. Core capabilities include Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
cPacket Security Solutions differentiates with Line-rate packet brokering at 100Gbps with 100% packet accountability, Lossless packet capture at up to 200Gbps (third-party verified zero packet drop), Smart pre-processing including deduplication, load balancing, and filtering. Faddom Security Posture Management differentiates with Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection.
cPacket Security Solutions is developed by cPacket Networks. Faddom Security Posture Management is developed by Faddom. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
cPacket Security Solutions and Faddom Security Posture Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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