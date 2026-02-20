cPacket Security Solutions: Packet broker, capture & observability suite for hybrid network security. built by cPacket Networks. Core capabilities include Line-rate packet brokering at 100Gbps with 100% packet accountability, Lossless packet capture at up to 200Gbps (third-party verified zero packet drop), Smart pre-processing including deduplication, load balancing, and filtering..

Faddom Security Posture Management: Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management. built by Faddom. Core capabilities include Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.