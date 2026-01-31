Corsha Automated Machine Trust: Zero trust API security platform with automated MFA for machine identities. built by Corsha. Core capabilities include Dynamic machine identity creation for API traffic, Automated humanless MFA with one-time credentials, Centralized visibility and control console..

Operant AI API Threat Protection: Runtime API threat protection for Kubernetes environments with discovery. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery and cataloging across all environments, Visual API graphs showing attack paths and risk contexts, Inline runtime API threat protection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.