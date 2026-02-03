Developer-first security teams that treat fix velocity as a security metric should adopt Corgea; AI-generated patches applied directly in pull requests cut the time from vulnerability detection to remediation by weeks compared to manual triage. The tool integrates natively into GitHub, GitLab, and Azure DevOps workflows, meaning engineers never leave their commit context to resolve findings. Skip this if your organization needs centralized policy enforcement or has strict approval workflows where security must review fixes before they're staged; Corgea assumes developers can iterate fast and validate fixes themselves.

Keyscope

DevOps and security teams hunting leaked credentials in their codebase or infrastructure need Keyscope because it validates secrets across 30+ providers in a single pass, cutting through the noise of false positives that plague generic secret scanners. The tool runs free and exports findings to JSON or CSV, letting you integrate it directly into CI/CD without licensing friction. Skip this if you need post-detection remediation workflows or automated secret rotation; Keyscope finds and validates, then stops.