Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Corgea Secret Scanning is a commercial static application security testing tool by Corgea. NodeJsScan is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams shipping code fast will get the most from Corgea Secret Scanning because its AI-powered contextual detection catches real secrets that pattern-matching alone misses, cutting false positives that waste triage time. The tool covers PR.DS (data security) and PR.PS (platform security) across CI/CD pipelines with real-time scanning, meaning credentials never make it to production. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Corgea is detection and prevention only, not investigation.
Detects exposed API keys, tokens, credentials & PII in code repositories
Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack.
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Common questions about comparing Corgea Secret Scanning vs NodeJsScan for your static application security testing needs.
Corgea Secret Scanning: Detects exposed API keys, tokens, credentials & PII in code repositories. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include Pattern matching for secret detection, Entropy analysis for credential identification, AI-powered contextual secret detection..
NodeJsScan: Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Corgea Secret Scanning is developed by Corgea. NodeJsScan is open-source with 2,553 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Corgea Secret Scanning and NodeJsScan serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Sast. Key differences: Corgea Secret Scanning is Commercial while NodeJsScan is Free, NodeJsScan is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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