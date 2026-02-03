Corgea Secret Scanning

SMB and mid-market teams shipping code fast will get the most from Corgea Secret Scanning because its AI-powered contextual detection catches real secrets that pattern-matching alone misses, cutting false positives that waste triage time. The tool covers PR.DS (data security) and PR.PS (platform security) across CI/CD pipelines with real-time scanning, meaning credentials never make it to production. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Corgea is detection and prevention only, not investigation.