Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Corgea. DeepSource SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DeepSource. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning
Startups and SMBs managing polyglot codebases will find real value in Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning because it scans 30+ languages without forcing you to learn a dozen different scanning tools. The tool supports npm, Maven, PyPI, and GitHub Actions out of the box, with real-time CVE detection and one-click remediation links that actually reduce time-to-patch. Skip this if your primary concern is NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management workflows; Corgea prioritizes vulnerability detection over the deeper vendor assessment and attestation capabilities that mature enterprises need.
SCA tool scanning dependencies for vulnerabilities across 30+ languages
SCA platform with reachability analysis, AI-powered fixes, and license compliance
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Common questions about comparing Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning vs DeepSource SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning: SCA tool scanning dependencies for vulnerabilities across 30+ languages. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning across 30+ languages and OS ecosystems, Real-time CVE detection from industry advisory feeds, Support for npm, Maven, PyPI, and GitHub Actions..
DeepSource SCA: SCA platform with reachability analysis, AI-powered fixes, and license compliance. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis with code context, Autofix AI for automated vulnerability remediation, Baseline PR gates for blocking vulnerable code..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning differentiates with Vulnerability scanning across 30+ languages and OS ecosystems, Real-time CVE detection from industry advisory feeds, Support for npm, Maven, PyPI, and GitHub Actions. DeepSource SCA differentiates with Reachability analysis with code context, Autofix AI for automated vulnerability remediation, Baseline PR gates for blocking vulnerable code.
Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning is developed by Corgea. DeepSource SCA is developed by DeepSource. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning and DeepSource SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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