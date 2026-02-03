Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning: SCA tool scanning dependencies for vulnerabilities across 30+ languages. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning across 30+ languages and OS ecosystems, Real-time CVE detection from industry advisory feeds, Support for npm, Maven, PyPI, and GitHub Actions..

Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis: Enterprise SCA tool for scanning & remediating vulnerable open source dependencies. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Code dependency scanning, Pipeline dependency scanning, License risk identification..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.