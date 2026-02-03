Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Corgea. Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cycode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning
Startups and SMBs managing polyglot codebases will find real value in Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning because it scans 30+ languages without forcing you to learn a dozen different scanning tools. The tool supports npm, Maven, PyPI, and GitHub Actions out of the box, with real-time CVE detection and one-click remediation links that actually reduce time-to-patch. Skip this if your primary concern is NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management workflows; Corgea prioritizes vulnerability detection over the deeper vendor assessment and attestation capabilities that mature enterprises need.
Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in open source vulnerability noise will get real value from Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis because it actually prioritizes vulnerabilities instead of dumping every CVE on your backlog. The tool scores across NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment, meaning it's built to handle the organizational side of dependency risk, not just flag packages. Skip this if your main need is license compliance auditing across heterogeneous build systems; Cycode's strength is vulnerability triage and remediation velocity, not exhaustive legal coverage.
SCA tool scanning dependencies for vulnerabilities across 30+ languages
Enterprise SCA tool for scanning & remediating vulnerable open source dependencies
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Common questions about comparing Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning vs Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis for your software composition analysis needs.
Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning: SCA tool scanning dependencies for vulnerabilities across 30+ languages. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning across 30+ languages and OS ecosystems, Real-time CVE detection from industry advisory feeds, Support for npm, Maven, PyPI, and GitHub Actions..
Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis: Enterprise SCA tool for scanning & remediating vulnerable open source dependencies. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Code dependency scanning, Pipeline dependency scanning, License risk identification..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning differentiates with Vulnerability scanning across 30+ languages and OS ecosystems, Real-time CVE detection from industry advisory feeds, Support for npm, Maven, PyPI, and GitHub Actions. Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Code dependency scanning, Pipeline dependency scanning, License risk identification.
Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning is developed by Corgea. Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis is developed by Cycode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning and Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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