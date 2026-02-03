Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Corgea Malware Scanning is a commercial static application security testing tool by Corgea. Vulnerable Node is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code through CI/CD pipelines need Corgea Malware Scanning because it catches backdoors and malicious code before merge, not after deployment. Support for 20+ languages and heuristic pattern-matching across 15+ critical CWEs means you're blocking real threats at pull-request time, with line-level evidence that developers actually understand. Skip this if your primary concern is post-incident forensics or supply chain visibility beyond your own repositories; Corgea is detection-focused within your codebase, not a broader risk assessment platform.
Security tool vendors and SAST/DAST scanner developers need Vulnerable Node to validate their analyzers against real exploitation patterns without building a vulnerable app from scratch. The 484 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal it's the standard testing ground for this use case, saving weeks of test environment setup. Skip this if your team needs a production-grade learning platform or multi-language vulnerability scenarios; Vulnerable Node is deliberately Node-specific and intentionally insecure, not a teaching tool.
Source code malware scanner detecting backdoors and malicious code in repos
A vulnerable web site in NodeJS for testing security source code analyzers.
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Common questions about comparing Corgea Malware Scanning vs Vulnerable Node for your static application security testing needs.
Corgea Malware Scanning: Source code malware scanner detecting backdoors and malicious code in repos. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include Static analysis scanning for malicious code and backdoors, Detection of 15+ critical CWEs including CWE-506 and CWE-288, Support for 20+ programming languages..
Vulnerable Node: A vulnerable web site in NodeJS for testing security source code analyzers..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Corgea Malware Scanning is developed by Corgea. Vulnerable Node is open-source with 484 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Corgea Malware Scanning and Vulnerable Node serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Source Code Analysis. Key differences: Corgea Malware Scanning is Commercial while Vulnerable Node is Free, Vulnerable Node is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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