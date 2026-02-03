Corgea Malware Scanning: Source code malware scanner detecting backdoors and malicious code in repos. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include Static analysis scanning for malicious code and backdoors, Detection of 15+ critical CWEs including CWE-506 and CWE-288, Support for 20+ programming languages..

DOMXSS Scanner: A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.