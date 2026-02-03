Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Corgea Malware Scanning is a commercial static application security testing tool by Corgea. Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by Cycode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code through CI/CD pipelines need Corgea Malware Scanning because it catches backdoors and malicious code before merge, not after deployment. Support for 20+ languages and heuristic pattern-matching across 15+ critical CWEs means you're blocking real threats at pull-request time, with line-level evidence that developers actually understand. Skip this if your primary concern is post-incident forensics or supply chain visibility beyond your own repositories; Corgea is detection-focused within your codebase, not a broader risk assessment platform.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise development teams that need SAST to actually reach developers will find Cycode SAST worthwhile; its CI/CD integration and developer-focused reporting cut through the noise of false positives that sink adoption on other scanners. The platform supports 20+ languages natively and ships as part of Cycode's broader ASPM offering, which maps directly to NIST PR.PS for consistent platform security hardening. Skip this if your primary gap is in risk assessment and prioritization across your entire application portfolio; Cycode is built for scan-to-fix velocity, not enterprise-wide risk orchestration.
Source code malware scanner detecting backdoors and malicious code in repos
SAST scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code
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Common questions about comparing Corgea Malware Scanning vs Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing for your static application security testing needs.
Corgea Malware Scanning: Source code malware scanner detecting backdoors and malicious code in repos. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include Static analysis scanning for malicious code and backdoors, Detection of 15+ critical CWEs including CWE-506 and CWE-288, Support for 20+ programming languages..
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing: SAST scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Integration into CI/CD pipelines, Multi-language code scanning..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Corgea Malware Scanning differentiates with Static analysis scanning for malicious code and backdoors, Detection of 15+ critical CWEs including CWE-506 and CWE-288, Support for 20+ programming languages. Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing differentiates with Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Integration into CI/CD pipelines, Multi-language code scanning.
Corgea Malware Scanning is developed by Corgea. Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing is developed by Cycode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Corgea Malware Scanning and Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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