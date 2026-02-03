Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Corgea Auto-Fix is a commercial static application security testing tool by Corgea. DryRun Security AppSec Agents is a commercial static application security testing tool by DryRun Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams drowning in SAST findings will find real relief in Corgea Auto-Fix because it actually closes the remediation gap instead of just surfacing more vulnerabilities. The tool supports eight languages end-to-end (Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Ruby, Python, C#) and generates pull requests developers can approve directly in their IDE, which cuts the usual fix-and-review cycle from days to hours. Skip this if your org needs a centralized policy engine or multi-repository governance; Corgea is narrowly built for velocity at the point of code, not compliance orchestration across teams.
Development teams shipping code at startup and mid-market velocity need DryRun Security AppSec Agents to stop spending engineering time triaging false positives from rule-based SAST. Its AI-driven detection reasoning cuts noise by actually explaining exploitability rather than flagging every code pattern, and the pull request-native workflow means security happens where developers already work, not in a separate scanning queue. Skip this if your org needs policy enforcement across sensitive file changes as a hard gate; the allowed authors feature exists but this tool prioritizes finding real bugs over access control workflows.
AI-powered automated code fix generation for security vulnerabilities
AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Corgea Auto-Fix vs DryRun Security AppSec Agents for your static application security testing needs.
Corgea Auto-Fix: AI-powered automated code fix generation for security vulnerabilities. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include AI-powered code fix generation for security vulnerabilities, Multi-language support for Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Ruby, Python, C#, Direct integration with developer IDEs..
DryRun Security AppSec Agents: AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests. built by DryRun Security. Core capabilities include Contextual security analysis using data flow and architecture, AI-driven vulnerability detection without rule maintenance, Pull request security reviews..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Corgea Auto-Fix differentiates with AI-powered code fix generation for security vulnerabilities, Multi-language support for Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Ruby, Python, C#, Direct integration with developer IDEs. DryRun Security AppSec Agents differentiates with Contextual security analysis using data flow and architecture, AI-driven vulnerability detection without rule maintenance, Pull request security reviews.
Corgea Auto-Fix is developed by Corgea. DryRun Security AppSec Agents is developed by DryRun Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Corgea Auto-Fix integrates with GitHub, GitLab. DryRun Security AppSec Agents integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Slack. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Corgea Auto-Fix and DryRun Security AppSec Agents serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox