Corgea Auto-Fix: AI-powered automated code fix generation for security vulnerabilities. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include AI-powered code fix generation for security vulnerabilities, Multi-language support for Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Ruby, Python, C#, Direct integration with developer IDEs..

DryRun Security AppSec Agents: AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests. built by DryRun Security. Core capabilities include Contextual security analysis using data flow and architecture, AI-driven vulnerability detection without rule maintenance, Pull request security reviews..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.