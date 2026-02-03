Corgea AI-Native SAST: AI-native SAST tool that finds and fixes code vulnerabilities using LLMs. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include AI-powered static code analysis using large language models, Detection of business logic flaws and misconfigurations, Broken authentication vulnerability detection..

Secure Decisions ASTAM: DHS-funded program providing automated AppSec tools across the SDLC. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include Automated enumeration of hidden and unlinked web application endpoints via static analysis (ASD), Detection of optional parameters and data types for discovered endpoints, Attack surface difference generation to highlight changes between application versions..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.