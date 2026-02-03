Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Corgea AI-Native SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Corgea. Secure Decisions ASTAM is a free static application security testing tool by Secure Decisions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than your security process can handle will see immediate ROI from Corgea AI-Native SAST, since its LLM-driven fix suggestions cut remediation time by eliminating the back-and-forth between developers and security. The tool covers 11 languages natively and cuts false positives through AI triage rather than manual rule tuning, which matters when your team is small and can't afford a dedicated AppSec person. This is not the tool for organizations that need deep integration with legacy CI/CD pipelines or require on-premises deployment; Corgea's cloud-only model and startup-scale vendor mean you're betting on a young company's roadmap.
Development teams that want attack surface visibility without vendor lock-in should start with Secure Decisions ASTAM, a government-funded toolset that maps hidden endpoints and optional parameters across your entire application stack at no cost. The DHS backing and native integrations with Burp Suite and OWASP ZAP mean you're not subsidizing a vendor's R&D; you're getting legitimate AppSec infrastructure. Skip this if your org needs a single commercial vendor to call for support and SLAs, or if you're already committed to a monolithic DAST platform with proprietary workflows.
AI-native SAST tool that finds and fixes code vulnerabilities using LLMs
DHS-funded program providing automated AppSec tools across the SDLC.
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Common questions about comparing Corgea AI-Native SAST vs Secure Decisions ASTAM for your static application security testing needs.
Corgea AI-Native SAST: AI-native SAST tool that finds and fixes code vulnerabilities using LLMs. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include AI-powered static code analysis using large language models, Detection of business logic flaws and misconfigurations, Broken authentication vulnerability detection..
Secure Decisions ASTAM: DHS-funded program providing automated AppSec tools across the SDLC. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include Automated enumeration of hidden and unlinked web application endpoints via static analysis (ASD), Detection of optional parameters and data types for discovered endpoints, Attack surface difference generation to highlight changes between application versions..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Corgea AI-Native SAST differentiates with AI-powered static code analysis using large language models, Detection of business logic flaws and misconfigurations, Broken authentication vulnerability detection. Secure Decisions ASTAM differentiates with Automated enumeration of hidden and unlinked web application endpoints via static analysis (ASD), Detection of optional parameters and data types for discovered endpoints, Attack surface difference generation to highlight changes between application versions.
Corgea AI-Native SAST is developed by Corgea. Secure Decisions ASTAM is developed by Secure Decisions. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Corgea AI-Native SAST and Secure Decisions ASTAM serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover OWASP, DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Corgea AI-Native SAST is Commercial while Secure Decisions ASTAM is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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