Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Corgea AI-Native SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Corgea. Privado Open-Source is a free static application security testing tool by Privado. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than your security process can handle will see immediate ROI from Corgea AI-Native SAST, since its LLM-driven fix suggestions cut remediation time by eliminating the back-and-forth between developers and security. The tool covers 11 languages natively and cuts false positives through AI triage rather than manual rule tuning, which matters when your team is small and can't afford a dedicated AppSec person. This is not the tool for organizations that need deep integration with legacy CI/CD pipelines or require on-premises deployment; Corgea's cloud-only model and startup-scale vendor mean you're betting on a young company's roadmap.
Development teams shipping mobile apps need Privado Open-Source because it catches data leakage patterns in code before they hit the Play Store or App Store, which closed-source SAST tools often miss in privacy-specific contexts. The tool generates automated compliance reports for both platforms and Apple Privacy Manifests, cutting the manual audit work most teams currently do by hand. Skip this if your org needs centralized policy enforcement across web services and infrastructure; Privado's strength is mobile-first, not enterprise-wide data governance.
AI-native SAST tool that finds and fixes code vulnerabilities using LLMs
Open-source CLI tool for privacy code scanning and data flow analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Corgea AI-Native SAST vs Privado Open-Source for your static application security testing needs.
Corgea AI-Native SAST: AI-native SAST tool that finds and fixes code vulnerabilities using LLMs. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include AI-powered static code analysis using large language models, Detection of business logic flaws and misconfigurations, Broken authentication vulnerability detection..
Privado Open-Source: Open-source CLI tool for privacy code scanning and data flow analysis. built by Privado. Core capabilities include Personal data flow diagram generation, Detection of CWE and OWASP data security vulnerabilities, Data leakage to logs detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Corgea AI-Native SAST differentiates with AI-powered static code analysis using large language models, Detection of business logic flaws and misconfigurations, Broken authentication vulnerability detection. Privado Open-Source differentiates with Personal data flow diagram generation, Detection of CWE and OWASP data security vulnerabilities, Data leakage to logs detection.
Corgea AI-Native SAST is developed by Corgea. Privado Open-Source is developed by Privado. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Corgea AI-Native SAST and Privado Open-Source serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover OWASP, DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Corgea AI-Native SAST is Commercial while Privado Open-Source is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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