Corgea AI-Native SAST: AI-native SAST tool that finds and fixes code vulnerabilities using LLMs. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include AI-powered static code analysis using large language models, Detection of business logic flaws and misconfigurations, Broken authentication vulnerability detection..

NodeJsScan: Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.