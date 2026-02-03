Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Corgea AI-Native SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Corgea. NodeJsScan is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than your security process can handle will see immediate ROI from Corgea AI-Native SAST, since its LLM-driven fix suggestions cut remediation time by eliminating the back-and-forth between developers and security. The tool covers 11 languages natively and cuts false positives through AI triage rather than manual rule tuning, which matters when your team is small and can't afford a dedicated AppSec person. This is not the tool for organizations that need deep integration with legacy CI/CD pipelines or require on-premises deployment; Corgea's cloud-only model and startup-scale vendor mean you're betting on a young company's roadmap.
AI-native SAST tool that finds and fixes code vulnerabilities using LLMs
Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Corgea AI-Native SAST vs NodeJsScan for your static application security testing needs.
Corgea AI-Native SAST: AI-native SAST tool that finds and fixes code vulnerabilities using LLMs. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include AI-powered static code analysis using large language models, Detection of business logic flaws and misconfigurations, Broken authentication vulnerability detection..
NodeJsScan: Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Corgea AI-Native SAST is developed by Corgea. NodeJsScan is open-source with 2,553 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Corgea AI-Native SAST and NodeJsScan serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Sast. Key differences: Corgea AI-Native SAST is Commercial while NodeJsScan is Free, NodeJsScan is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox