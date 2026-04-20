Corellium Virtual Hardware: ARM-native virtual hardware platform for mobile & IoT security testing. built by Corellium. Core capabilities include ARM-native virtualized iOS and Android devices, Root-level access to latest iOS and Android versions without physical jailbreak, Static (SAST) and dynamic (DAST) mobile app security testing..

Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.