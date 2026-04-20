Corellium Virtual Hardware: ARM-native virtual hardware platform for mobile & IoT security testing. built by Corellium. Core capabilities include ARM-native virtualized iOS and Android devices, Root-level access to latest iOS and Android versions without physical jailbreak, Static (SAST) and dynamic (DAST) mobile app security testing..

Quick Android Review Kit: QARK is a static analysis tool that scans Android applications for security vulnerabilities and can generate proof-of-concept exploits for discovered issues..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.