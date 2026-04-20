Corellium Virtual Hardware: ARM-native virtual hardware platform for mobile & IoT security testing. built by Corellium. Core capabilities include ARM-native virtualized iOS and Android devices, Root-level access to latest iOS and Android versions without physical jailbreak, Static (SAST) and dynamic (DAST) mobile app security testing..

Project Zero iPhone Messaging Tools: A collection of security research tools from Google's Project Zero team for testing and analyzing iPhone messaging systems including SMS, iMessage, and IMAP protocols..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.