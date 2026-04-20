Corellium Virtual Hardware: ARM-native virtual hardware platform for mobile & IoT security testing. built by Corellium. Core capabilities include ARM-native virtualized iOS and Android devices, Root-level access to latest iOS and Android versions without physical jailbreak, Static (SAST) and dynamic (DAST) mobile app security testing..

Mobile Audit: Mobile Audit is a Docker-based SAST and malware analysis tool that performs comprehensive security analysis of Android APK files, including vulnerability detection, certificate verification, and Virus Total integration..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.