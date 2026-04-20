Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Corellium Virtual Hardware is a commercial mobile app security tool by Corellium. Mobile Audit is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
AppSec teams building Android applications need Mobile Audit if static analysis is your primary control and you want visibility into what's actually in your APK before it ships; the Docker containerization means it integrates into CI/CD without friction, and the Virus Total integration catches known malware signatures your own rules might miss. The 224 GitHub stars and zero price tag reflect what this is: a solid open-source hygiene tool, not a replacement for dynamic testing or runtime mobile threat defense. Skip this if your threat model includes sophisticated obfuscation or requires certified compliance reporting; Mobile Audit prioritizes detection speed over the deeper semantic analysis that catches advanced Android exploits.
ARM-native virtual hardware platform for mobile & IoT security testing.
Mobile Audit is a Docker-based SAST and malware analysis tool that performs comprehensive security analysis of Android APK files, including vulnerability detection, certificate verification, and Virus Total integration.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Corellium Virtual Hardware vs Mobile Audit for your mobile app security needs.
Corellium Virtual Hardware: ARM-native virtual hardware platform for mobile & IoT security testing. built by Corellium. Core capabilities include ARM-native virtualized iOS and Android devices, Root-level access to latest iOS and Android versions without physical jailbreak, Static (SAST) and dynamic (DAST) mobile app security testing..
Mobile Audit: Mobile Audit is a Docker-based SAST and malware analysis tool that performs comprehensive security analysis of Android APK files, including vulnerability detection, certificate verification, and Virus Total integration..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Corellium Virtual Hardware is developed by Corellium. Mobile Audit is open-source with 224 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Corellium Virtual Hardware and Mobile Audit serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Sast, Android Security. Key differences: Corellium Virtual Hardware is Commercial while Mobile Audit is Free, Mobile Audit is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox