Corellium Virtual Hardware: ARM-native virtual hardware platform for mobile & IoT security testing. built by Corellium. Core capabilities include ARM-native virtualized iOS and Android devices, Root-level access to latest iOS and Android versions without physical jailbreak, Static (SAST) and dynamic (DAST) mobile app security testing..

idb: idb is a tool that simplifies iOS penetration testing and security research tasks, available in both command line and GUI versions..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.