Corellium Virtual Hardware: ARM-native virtual hardware platform for mobile & IoT security testing. built by Corellium. Core capabilities include ARM-native virtualized iOS and Android devices, Root-level access to latest iOS and Android versions without physical jailbreak, Static (SAST) and dynamic (DAST) mobile app security testing..

Google Play Unofficial Python API: An unofficial Python API that enables programmatic searching, browsing, and downloading of Android apps from Google Play Store..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.