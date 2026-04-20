FSquaDRA

Mobile app security teams defending against repackaged Android malware will find FSquaDRA's Jaccard similarity matching effective where signature-based detection fails; the free pricing and 72 GitHub stars indicate active maintenance from practitioners who understand APK obfuscation tactics. The pre-computed signing digest approach cuts detection latency compared to runtime analysis, making it suitable for CI/CD pipeline integration. Skip this if your threat model includes iOS, web apps, or supply chain attacks beyond repackaging; FSquaDRA solves one problem well rather than serving as a mobile AppSec platform.