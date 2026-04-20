Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Corellium Virtual Hardware is a commercial mobile app security tool by Corellium. Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing Android threat analysis or code review will move faster with Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler because it regenerates R references during decompilation, eliminating the manual remapping that turns a 30-minute review into three hours. The 688 GitHub stars reflect active use in both defensive security and red team workflows. Skip this if you need a GUI-driven tool with integrated SAST or if your threat model includes obfuscated third-party SDKs, since Easy-as-pie focuses narrowly on decompilation output quality rather than semantic code analysis.
ARM-native virtual hardware platform for mobile & IoT security testing.
One stop shop for decompiling Android apps with a focus on regenerating R references.
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Common questions about comparing Corellium Virtual Hardware vs Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler for your mobile app security needs.
Corellium Virtual Hardware: ARM-native virtual hardware platform for mobile & IoT security testing. built by Corellium. Core capabilities include ARM-native virtualized iOS and Android devices, Root-level access to latest iOS and Android versions without physical jailbreak, Static (SAST) and dynamic (DAST) mobile app security testing..
Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler: One stop shop for decompiling Android apps with a focus on regenerating R references..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Corellium Virtual Hardware is developed by Corellium. Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler is open-source with 688 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Corellium Virtual Hardware and Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Corellium Virtual Hardware is Commercial while Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler is Free, Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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