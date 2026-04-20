dexmod

Android security researchers and red teamers who need to reverse-engineer and modify DEX bytecode will find dexmod invaluable; it does one thing,patching Dalvik bytecode for analysis,better than the fragmented alternatives of hand-editing or proprietary decompilers. The 63 GitHub stars underscore active use in the security community, and the free, open-source model means you inspect the patching logic yourself rather than trusting a black box. Skip this if your team needs a polished UI or automated compliance scanning; dexmod is a command-line tool for practitioners who read bytecode, not for security programs that outsource Android testing to vendors.