Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Conviso AppScan is a commercial application security posture management tool by Conviso. Semgrep AppSec Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Semgrep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing sprawling scanner portfolios across SAST, DAST, and SCA tools should pick Conviso AppScan to stop drowning in duplicate findings and actually prioritize what matters. Its risk-based deduplication engine and automated CI/CD gates cut noise by correlating results across multiple scanners, and native SBOM generation with CVE tracking maps your supply chain exposure directly to remediation work. Skip this if you're a single-tool shop or need deep forensics on detected incidents; Conviso excels at assessment and prioritization, not incident response orchestration.
Development teams shipping code multiple times a day need Semgrep AppSec Platform to catch dependency and secrets vulnerabilities before merge, not after deployment. Its diff-aware scanning and pull request integration mean developers see actionable feedback in their workflow rather than in a security queue three sprints later, and the semantic analysis engine reduces noise on secrets detection by orders of magnitude compared to regex-only tools. Skip this if your organization runs mostly monolithic Java applications where you already have deep IDE plugin coverage; Semgrep's speed advantage matters most in polyglot, containerized environments where traditional SAST chokes.
Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners
Platform for managing SAST, SCA, and secrets scanning across organizations
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Common questions about comparing Conviso AppScan vs Semgrep AppSec Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Conviso AppScan: Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners. built by Conviso. Core capabilities include Centralized security scanner result aggregation, Automated deduplication and correlation of findings, CI/CD pipeline integration with security gates..
Semgrep AppSec Platform: Platform for managing SAST, SCA, and secrets scanning across organizations. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA) for dependency vulnerabilities, Secrets detection with semantic analysis..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Conviso AppScan differentiates with Centralized security scanner result aggregation, Automated deduplication and correlation of findings, CI/CD pipeline integration with security gates. Semgrep AppSec Platform differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA) for dependency vulnerabilities, Secrets detection with semantic analysis.
Conviso AppScan is developed by Conviso. Semgrep AppSec Platform is developed by Semgrep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Conviso AppScan and Semgrep AppSec Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover SCA, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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