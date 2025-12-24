Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Conviso AppScan is a commercial application security posture management tool by Conviso. Invicti ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Invicti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing sprawling scanner portfolios across SAST, DAST, and SCA tools should pick Conviso AppScan to stop drowning in duplicate findings and actually prioritize what matters. Its risk-based deduplication engine and automated CI/CD gates cut noise by correlating results across multiple scanners, and native SBOM generation with CVE tracking maps your supply chain exposure directly to remediation work. Skip this if you're a single-tool shop or need deep forensics on detected incidents; Conviso excels at assessment and prioritization, not incident response orchestration.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise across multiple scanning tools will see immediate ROI from Invicti ASPM's deduplication engine and hierarchical risk profiling. The platform integrates with 110+ tools including Jira, ServiceNow, and CI/CD pipelines, collapsing duplicate findings into actionable remediation workflows while its developer-level security scoring and personalized training address NIST PR.AT awareness gaps that point tools alone don't close. Skip this if your organization runs a single AST tool or lacks the maturity to operationalize role-based triage workflows; Invicti assumes you're already drowning in scan output, not just getting started.
Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners
ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt, deduplication, triage & remediation
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Common questions about comparing Conviso AppScan vs Invicti ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
Conviso AppScan: Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners. built by Conviso. Core capabilities include Centralized security scanner result aggregation, Automated deduplication and correlation of findings, CI/CD pipeline integration with security gates..
Invicti ASPM: ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt, deduplication, triage & remediation. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Vulnerability deduplication and normalization across AST tools, Hierarchical project organization with automated risk profiling, SBOM locator for component vulnerability search..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Conviso AppScan differentiates with Centralized security scanner result aggregation, Automated deduplication and correlation of findings, CI/CD pipeline integration with security gates. Invicti ASPM differentiates with Vulnerability deduplication and normalization across AST tools, Hierarchical project organization with automated risk profiling, SBOM locator for component vulnerability search.
Conviso AppScan is developed by Conviso. Invicti ASPM is developed by Invicti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Conviso AppScan and Invicti ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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