Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Conviso AppScan is a commercial application security posture management tool by Conviso. Eureka DevSecOps Platform is a free application security posture management tool by Eureka DevSecOps. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing sprawling scanner portfolios across SAST, DAST, and SCA tools should pick Conviso AppScan to stop drowning in duplicate findings and actually prioritize what matters. Its risk-based deduplication engine and automated CI/CD gates cut noise by correlating results across multiple scanners, and native SBOM generation with CVE tracking maps your supply chain exposure directly to remediation work. Skip this if you're a single-tool shop or need deep forensics on detected incidents; Conviso excels at assessment and prioritization, not incident response orchestration.
Teams running mixed scanner stacks across multiple CI/CD pipelines will cut false positive noise and consolidation costs with Eureka DevSecOps Platform; its cross-scanner result correlation and BYOS model let you keep your existing tools while centralizing control. The platform's on-premises agent execution and scan data retention mean results never leave your environment, a critical advantage for regulated industries or teams with strict data governance policies. Skip this if you need DAST or SCA as managed services rather than orchestrated tools, since Eureka assumes you already own or want to own your scanners.
Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners
Centralized DevSecOps platform for orchestrating SAST, DAST & SCA scanners.
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Common questions about comparing Conviso AppScan vs Eureka DevSecOps Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Conviso AppScan: Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners. built by Conviso. Core capabilities include Centralized security scanner result aggregation, Automated deduplication and correlation of findings, CI/CD pipeline integration with security gates..
Eureka DevSecOps Platform: Centralized DevSecOps platform for orchestrating SAST, DAST & SCA scanners. built by Eureka DevSecOps. Core capabilities include Bring Your Own Scanner (BYOS) support for commercial and open-source scanners, Centralized scanner configuration and orchestration, CI/CD pipeline integration..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Conviso AppScan differentiates with Centralized security scanner result aggregation, Automated deduplication and correlation of findings, CI/CD pipeline integration with security gates. Eureka DevSecOps Platform differentiates with Bring Your Own Scanner (BYOS) support for commercial and open-source scanners, Centralized scanner configuration and orchestration, CI/CD pipeline integration.
Conviso AppScan is developed by Conviso. Eureka DevSecOps Platform is developed by Eureka DevSecOps. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Conviso AppScan and Eureka DevSecOps Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, SCA, CI/CD. Key differences: Conviso AppScan is Commercial while Eureka DevSecOps Platform is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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