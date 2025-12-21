Contrast ContrastScan (SAST): SAST tool that scans code for vulnerabilities in 30+ languages with CI/CD integration. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Static code scanning for 30+ languages and frameworks, Risk-based analysis engine to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Low false positive rate through prioritization of real threats..

DeepSource Autofix™ AI: AI-powered code cleanup tool that automatically fixes security and quality issues. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Automated code issue detection and fixing, AI-powered code remediation, Security vulnerability scanning..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.