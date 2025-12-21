Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Contrast Security. DeepSource Autofix™ AI is a commercial static application security testing tool by DeepSource. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and early-stage SMBs shipping code fast should use Contrast ContrastScan because it catches real exploitable vulnerabilities instead of burying dev teams in false positives; the risk-based analysis engine prioritizes what actually matters, and scan times in seconds mean developers won't skip the gate. ContrastScan covers 30+ languages with native CI/CD wiring, so you're not bolting on a separate tool to your pipeline. Skip this if you need software composition analysis or runtime protection layered in; ContrastScan does static code scanning only, and you'll need separate tools for dependency and production vulnerabilities.
Development teams shipping code faster than security can review it should adopt DeepSource Autofix™ AI, which automatically remediates vulnerabilities and code quality issues before they reach main branches. The tool integrates directly into GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps workflows, meaning fixes apply without context-switching or manual remediation overhead. Skip this if your organization needs post-deployment runtime security or threat response; DeepSource operates entirely in the left-shift space and won't catch logic flaws or zero-days that static analysis misses.
SAST tool that scans code for vulnerabilities in 30+ languages with CI/CD integration
AI-powered code cleanup tool that automatically fixes security and quality issues
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Common questions about comparing Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) vs DeepSource Autofix™ AI for your static application security testing needs.
Contrast ContrastScan (SAST): SAST tool that scans code for vulnerabilities in 30+ languages with CI/CD integration. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Static code scanning for 30+ languages and frameworks, Risk-based analysis engine to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Low false positive rate through prioritization of real threats..
DeepSource Autofix™ AI: AI-powered code cleanup tool that automatically fixes security and quality issues. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Automated code issue detection and fixing, AI-powered code remediation, Security vulnerability scanning..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) differentiates with Static code scanning for 30+ languages and frameworks, Risk-based analysis engine to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Low false positive rate through prioritization of real threats. DeepSource Autofix™ AI differentiates with Automated code issue detection and fixing, AI-powered code remediation, Security vulnerability scanning.
Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) is developed by Contrast Security. DeepSource Autofix™ AI is developed by DeepSource. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) and DeepSource Autofix™ AI serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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