Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR): Runtime protection for apps and APIs detecting and blocking exploits and attacks. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime behavioral detection and analysis, Inline blocking of application attacks, Real-time attack alerts with code-level context..

Upstream Fusion API Security: API security platform for automotive, mobility & transportation industries. built by Upstream. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and cataloging including shadow and zombie APIs, Live digital twin for contextual API traffic analysis, ML-based behavioral detection for known and unknown threats..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.