Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) is a commercial api security tool by Contrast Security. Upstream Fusion API Security is a commercial api security tool by Upstream. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR)
Security teams protecting APIs and microservices in production will get the most from Contrast Application Detection and Response because it detects and blocks exploits in real time at the code level, which means you stop attacks without waiting for patches. The tool's continuous vulnerability monitoring combined with inline blocking addresses the gap most organizations face between detection and response, covering NIST DE.CM through RS.MI. Skip this if you need broad infrastructure visibility beyond applications; Contrast is application-focused and won't replace your CNAPP or network detection layer.
Mid-market and enterprise teams in automotive and transportation need Upstream Fusion API Security because it actually finds the APIs you've forgotten about, then stops attacks against them before your WAF or API gateway sees them. The ML-based behavioral detection covers OWASP API Top 10 threats while the digital twin gives you real transaction context that pure signature tools miss, and the agentic AI for automated response means you're not manually triaging every anomaly. Skip this if your APIs are mostly internal, static, and rarely change; the discovery and continuous monitoring overhead won't justify itself for simple architectures.
Runtime protection for apps and APIs detecting and blocking exploits and attacks
API security platform for automotive, mobility & transportation industries
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Common questions about comparing Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) vs Upstream Fusion API Security for your api security needs.
Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR): Runtime protection for apps and APIs detecting and blocking exploits and attacks. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime behavioral detection and analysis, Inline blocking of application attacks, Real-time attack alerts with code-level context..
Upstream Fusion API Security: API security platform for automotive, mobility & transportation industries. built by Upstream. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and cataloging including shadow and zombie APIs, Live digital twin for contextual API traffic analysis, ML-based behavioral detection for known and unknown threats..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) differentiates with Runtime behavioral detection and analysis, Inline blocking of application attacks, Real-time attack alerts with code-level context. Upstream Fusion API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery and cataloging including shadow and zombie APIs, Live digital twin for contextual API traffic analysis, ML-based behavioral detection for known and unknown threats.
Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) is developed by Contrast Security. Upstream Fusion API Security is developed by Upstream. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) integrates with SIEM, XDR, SOAR, CNAPP. Upstream Fusion API Security integrates with SIEM, SOAR, WAF, API Gateway. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) and Upstream Fusion API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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