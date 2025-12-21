Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR): Runtime protection for apps and APIs detecting and blocking exploits and attacks. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime behavioral detection and analysis, Inline blocking of application attacks, Real-time attack alerts with code-level context..

ThreatX Attacker-Centric Behavioral Analytics: Behavioral analytics platform for API and application threat detection. built by ThreatX. Core capabilities include Attacker behavior tracking across multiple attack vectors, IP reputation and TOR exit node analysis, TLS fingerprint and user agent analysis..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.