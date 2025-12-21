Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR): Runtime protection for apps and APIs detecting and blocking exploits and attacks. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime behavioral detection and analysis, Inline blocking of application attacks, Real-time attack alerts with code-level context..

Hypernative Firewall: Onchain firewall that blocks malicious blockchain transactions in real-time. built by Hypernative. Core capabilities include Onchain contract querying for transaction validation, Execution logic analysis to detect potential exploits, Transaction parameter examination..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.