Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) is a commercial api security tool by Contrast Security. Fastly API Security is a commercial api security tool by Fastly. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR)
Security teams protecting APIs and microservices in production will get the most from Contrast Application Detection and Response because it detects and blocks exploits in real time at the code level, which means you stop attacks without waiting for patches. The tool's continuous vulnerability monitoring combined with inline blocking addresses the gap most organizations face between detection and response, covering NIST DE.CM through RS.MI. Skip this if you need broad infrastructure visibility beyond applications; Contrast is application-focused and won't replace your CNAPP or network detection layer.
Teams managing APIs at scale across multiple regions need Fastly API Security because it discovers and protects undocumented APIs in real time at the edge, catching shadow APIs before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all six OWASP Top 10 API risks and integrates DDoS and bot mitigation without requiring separate tools, reducing alert fatigue from fragmented stacks. Skip this if you're looking for API governance and compliance workflow automation; Fastly excels at runtime detection and threat response, not policy enforcement or change management.
Runtime protection for apps and APIs detecting and blocking exploits and attacks
API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge
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Common questions about comparing Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) vs Fastly API Security for your api security needs.
Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR): Runtime protection for apps and APIs detecting and blocking exploits and attacks. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime behavioral detection and analysis, Inline blocking of application attacks, Real-time attack alerts with code-level context..
Fastly API Security: API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) differentiates with Runtime behavioral detection and analysis, Inline blocking of application attacks, Real-time attack alerts with code-level context. Fastly API Security differentiates with Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection.
Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) is developed by Contrast Security. Fastly API Security is developed by Fastly. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) and Fastly API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Attack Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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