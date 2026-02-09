Continuous Red Teaming: Continuous red teaming platform for testing and securing LLM agents. built by Giskard. Core capabilities include Dynamic multi-turn attack generation using AI red teamer, Context-aware attacks using internal business data, Black-box testing via API endpoint access..

Protect AI Recon: AI red teaming platform for testing and securing AI applications. built by Protect AI. Core capabilities include Attack library with 450+ known AI attacks across six threat categories, AI Agent for generating contextually relevant attacks, Natural language interface for setting attack goals without code..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.