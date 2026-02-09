Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Continuous Red Teaming is a commercial ai red teaming tool by Giskard. Protect AI Recon is a commercial ai red teaming tool by Protect AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai red teaming fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams deploying LLM agents into production need continuous adversarial testing before vulnerabilities reach users, and Continuous Red Teaming automates that attack generation using your own business context instead of generic payloads. The platform maps to NIST ID.RA and DE.AE, meaning it handles both the upfront risk assessment of LLM behaviors and the ongoing detection of hallucinations and prompt injection attempts post-deployment. Skip this if your organization isn't actively building or operating LLM applications yet; Giskard is built for teams already committed to putting these models in front of customers.
Security teams responsible for generative AI applications need Protect AI Recon to systematically test AI guardrails and RAG pipelines before they fail in production; most competitors offer frameworks without the 450+ attack library and weekly updates that make testing repeatable and current. The natural language interface removes the coding friction that keeps red teaming from happening monthly instead of once, and OWASP Top 10 for LLMs mapping eliminates ambiguity about which vulnerabilities actually matter. Skip this if your organization has no deployed LLMs or still treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an active testing program.
Continuous red teaming platform for testing and securing LLM agents
AI red teaming platform for testing and securing AI applications
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Common questions about comparing Continuous Red Teaming vs Protect AI Recon for your ai red teaming needs.
Continuous Red Teaming: Continuous red teaming platform for testing and securing LLM agents. built by Giskard. Core capabilities include Dynamic multi-turn attack generation using AI red teamer, Context-aware attacks using internal business data, Black-box testing via API endpoint access..
Protect AI Recon: AI red teaming platform for testing and securing AI applications. built by Protect AI. Core capabilities include Attack library with 450+ known AI attacks across six threat categories, AI Agent for generating contextually relevant attacks, Natural language interface for setting attack goals without code..
Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Continuous Red Teaming differentiates with Dynamic multi-turn attack generation using AI red teamer, Context-aware attacks using internal business data, Black-box testing via API endpoint access. Protect AI Recon differentiates with Attack library with 450+ known AI attacks across six threat categories, AI Agent for generating contextually relevant attacks, Natural language interface for setting attack goals without code.
Continuous Red Teaming is developed by Giskard. Protect AI Recon is developed by Protect AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Continuous Red Teaming and Protect AI Recon serve similar AI Red Teaming use cases: both are AI Red Teaming tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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