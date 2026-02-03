Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by ConnectSecure. Lansweeper Orchestration is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Lansweeper. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery
MSPs managing sprawling client networks will get the most from ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery because its multi-client management and network probe technology actually surface shadow IT and rogue devices that agent-free discovery typically misses. The platform covers three critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management, risk assessment, and supply chain visibility,which means you're building real visibility into what you're actually protecting. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflows or threat response automation; ConnectSecure stops at inventory and flagging, leaving the remediation heavy lifting to your ticketing system.
Mid-market and enterprise IT teams drowning in manual asset-driven ticketing and compliance tasks should pick Lansweeper Orchestration because its no-code Flow Builder actually ships with asset intelligence already baked in, eliminating the connector-hell that kills most SOAR deployments. The platform covers ID.AM asset management and RS.MI incident mitigation with native automation triggers tied to vulnerability changes and device lifecycle events, letting you enforce compliance workflows without custom integrations. Skip this if your team needs incident response orchestration across disparate security tools first and asset inventory second; Lansweeper is built around what it knows best, which is devices and their vulnerabilities, not SecOps tool choreography.
Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks
Automates IT workflows & connects tools using asset intelligence data.
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Common questions about comparing ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery vs Lansweeper Orchestration for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery: Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include Network discovery probe technology for IP-based asset identification, Active Directory and Entra ID integration for user and computer discovery, Network-based and agent-based scanning with device fingerprinting..
Lansweeper Orchestration: Automates IT workflows & connects tools using asset intelligence data. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include No-code drag-and-drop workflow builder (Flow Builder), Automated triggers based on asset changes, vulnerabilities, lifecycle status, or device events, Auto-generation of tickets and team notifications from workflow actions..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery differentiates with Network discovery probe technology for IP-based asset identification, Active Directory and Entra ID integration for user and computer discovery, Network-based and agent-based scanning with device fingerprinting. Lansweeper Orchestration differentiates with No-code drag-and-drop workflow builder (Flow Builder), Automated triggers based on asset changes, vulnerabilities, lifecycle status, or device events, Auto-generation of tickets and team notifications from workflow actions.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery is developed by ConnectSecure. Lansweeper Orchestration is developed by Lansweeper. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery integrates with Active Directory, Entra ID. Lansweeper Orchestration integrates with ITSM platforms, CMDB platforms, Collaboration platforms, Analytics/BI platforms, SecOps platforms. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery and Lansweeper Orchestration serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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