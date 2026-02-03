ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning: External attack surface scanning for MSPs to identify vulnerabilities. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include External deep attack surface scanning, Network host scanning, Web application analysis..

Zerofox External Attack Surface Management: Discovers and manages internet-facing assets with vulnerability prioritization. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets including domains, IPs, and cloud services, Visual mapping of asset relationships and exposure chains, Real-time scanning using attacker-like techniques..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.