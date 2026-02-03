Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ConnectSecure. Zerofox External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ZeroFox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning
MSPs managing external security for multiple SMB and mid-market clients will find real value in ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning's combination of agent-based and agentless scanning, which catches both internet-facing assets and internal network exposure that most surface tools miss. The dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and PII detection addresses the post-breach intelligence gap that leaves many MSPs scrambling after incidents. Skip this if your organization needs deep application code analysis or runtime vulnerability assessment; ConnectSecure is strong on asset discovery and exposure mapping, weaker on developer-focused scanning workflows.
Zerofox External Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and unmanaged internet-facing assets will get the most from Zerofox External Attack Surface Management; its continuous discovery engine paired with attacker-perspective scanning surfaces exposures that static asset inventories consistently miss. The tool maps NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions simultaneously, turning raw asset data into risk-ranked remediation queues rather than leaving you with a list of vulnerabilities to triage manually. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 internet-facing properties or if you need post-breach forensics; Zerofox is built for discovery and prioritization, not incident response.
External attack surface scanning for MSPs to identify vulnerabilities
Discovers and manages internet-facing assets with vulnerability prioritization
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Common questions about comparing ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning vs Zerofox External Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning: External attack surface scanning for MSPs to identify vulnerabilities. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include External deep attack surface scanning, Network host scanning, Web application analysis..
Zerofox External Attack Surface Management: Discovers and manages internet-facing assets with vulnerability prioritization. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets including domains, IPs, and cloud services, Visual mapping of asset relationships and exposure chains, Real-time scanning using attacker-like techniques..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning differentiates with External deep attack surface scanning, Network host scanning, Web application analysis. Zerofox External Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets including domains, IPs, and cloud services, Visual mapping of asset relationships and exposure chains, Real-time scanning using attacker-like techniques.
ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning is developed by ConnectSecure. Zerofox External Attack Surface Management is developed by ZeroFox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning and Zerofox External Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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