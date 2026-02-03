ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning: External attack surface scanning for MSPs to identify vulnerabilities. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include External deep attack surface scanning, Network host scanning, Web application analysis..

Outpost24 CyberFlex: EASM platform combined with PTaaS for web app discovery and testing. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Discovery of known and unknown application attack surfaces, CREST-certified human-led penetration testing, Shadow IT and Dark Web exposure detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.