Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ConnectSecure. Outpost24 CyberFlex is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Outpost24. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning
MSPs managing external security for multiple SMB and mid-market clients will find real value in ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning's combination of agent-based and agentless scanning, which catches both internet-facing assets and internal network exposure that most surface tools miss. The dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and PII detection addresses the post-breach intelligence gap that leaves many MSPs scrambling after incidents. Skip this if your organization needs deep application code analysis or runtime vulnerability assessment; ConnectSecure is strong on asset discovery and exposure mapping, weaker on developer-focused scanning workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to find and validate unknown web applications before attackers do should pick Outpost24 CyberFlex; the combination of automated discovery with CREST-certified human penetration testing addresses ID.AM and ID.RA gaps that pure scanning tools leave open. The 12-month consumption model and unlimited re-testing mean you're not penalized for fixing issues quickly, which aligns with how modern dev teams actually work. Skip this if you need EASM without the PTaaS component or if your primary concern is dark web monitoring rather than active testing; Outpost24 is testing-first, not monitoring-first.
External attack surface scanning for MSPs to identify vulnerabilities
EASM platform combined with PTaaS for web app discovery and testing
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Common questions about comparing ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning vs Outpost24 CyberFlex for your external attack surface management needs.
ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning: External attack surface scanning for MSPs to identify vulnerabilities. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include External deep attack surface scanning, Network host scanning, Web application analysis..
Outpost24 CyberFlex: EASM platform combined with PTaaS for web app discovery and testing. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Discovery of known and unknown application attack surfaces, CREST-certified human-led penetration testing, Shadow IT and Dark Web exposure detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning differentiates with External deep attack surface scanning, Network host scanning, Web application analysis. Outpost24 CyberFlex differentiates with Discovery of known and unknown application attack surfaces, CREST-certified human-led penetration testing, Shadow IT and Dark Web exposure detection.
ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning is developed by ConnectSecure. Outpost24 CyberFlex is developed by Outpost24. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning and Outpost24 CyberFlex serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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