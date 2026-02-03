MSPs managing external security for multiple SMB and mid-market clients will find real value in ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning's combination of agent-based and agentless scanning, which catches both internet-facing assets and internal network exposure that most surface tools miss. The dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and PII detection addresses the post-breach intelligence gap that leaves many MSPs scrambling after incidents. Skip this if your organization needs deep application code analysis or runtime vulnerability assessment; ConnectSecure is strong on asset discovery and exposure mapping, weaker on developer-focused scanning workflows.

Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner

Security teams hunting for publicly exposed infrastructure on their own attack surface will find Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner's free model and 396 GitHub stars signal a tool built by practitioners who understand what misconfiguration actually looks like at internet scale. The no-cost entry point means you can run it immediately against your own IP ranges and domains without budget approval cycles, then decide if you need commercial scanning layers. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring tied to ticketing workflows or vulnerability correlation; this is a point-in-time scanner you run on demand, not a managed service that catches new misconfigurations the day they appear.