MSPs managing external security for multiple SMB and mid-market clients will find real value in ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning's combination of agent-based and agentless scanning, which catches both internet-facing assets and internal network exposure that most surface tools miss. The dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and PII detection addresses the post-breach intelligence gap that leaves many MSPs scrambling after incidents. Skip this if your organization needs deep application code analysis or runtime vulnerability assessment; ConnectSecure is strong on asset discovery and exposure mapping, weaker on developer-focused scanning workflows.

Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow infrastructure will find real value in Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery because it actually finds what you don't know you're running, then keeps finding it as things change. The agentless external scanning and automated rescans mean you're catching newly exposed assets and misconfigured domains without adding operational overhead, which directly strengthens your ID.AM and ID.RA posture under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need internal vulnerability scanning or remediation workflows; Halo stops at discovery and inventory, leaving the actual patching to you.