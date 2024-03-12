Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Confused is a free software composition analysis tool. npq is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Development teams with sprawling open source dependencies need Confused to catch typosquatting and namespace confusion attacks before they land in production, since most SCA tools skip this supply chain angle entirely. The scanner checks four major repositories (Python, JavaScript, PHP, Maven) and costs nothing, making it a low-friction addition to your CI/CD pipeline. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include malicious package registration or if you're already using a paid SCA platform with its own namespace monitoring; Confused solves one specific problem well rather than replacing your existing composition analysis workflow.
Developers and AppSec teams managing npm/yarn dependencies in CI/CD pipelines should choose npq for its shift-left approach to package auditing; it catches malicious or compromised packages before they land in your codebase, not after deployment. The tool's free pricing and 1,555 GitHub stars reflect solid adoption among teams that value simplicity over scanning breadth. Not ideal if you need deep vulnerability scoring or license compliance checks; npq does one job well and stops there.
A dependency security scanner that identifies potential supply chain vulnerabilities by checking for available package namespace registrations across Python, JavaScript, PHP, and Maven repositories.
A tool that safely installs packages with npm/yarn by auditing them as part of your install process.
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Common questions about comparing Confused vs npq for your software composition analysis needs.
Confused: A dependency security scanner that identifies potential supply chain vulnerabilities by checking for available package namespace registrations across Python, JavaScript, PHP, and Maven repositories..
npq: A tool that safely installs packages with npm/yarn by auditing them as part of your install process..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Confused is open-source with 754 GitHub stars. npq is open-source with 1,555 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Confused and npq serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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