Development teams with sprawling open source dependencies need Confused to catch typosquatting and namespace confusion attacks before they land in production, since most SCA tools skip this supply chain angle entirely. The scanner checks four major repositories (Python, JavaScript, PHP, Maven) and costs nothing, making it a low-friction addition to your CI/CD pipeline. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include malicious package registration or if you're already using a paid SCA platform with its own namespace monitoring; Confused solves one specific problem well rather than replacing your existing composition analysis workflow.

Lockfile Linting

Supply chain teams managing dependencies across multiple package managers will get the most from Lockfile Linting because it catches policy violations and known vulnerabilities in lockfiles before they reach production, catching what many SCA tools miss by only scanning source code. The tool is free and carries 843 GitHub stars, making it low-friction to deploy in CI/CD pipelines without budget approval. Skip this if your team needs deep transitive dependency analysis or license compliance reporting; Lockfile Linting is deliberately narrow, checking what's actually locked rather than mapping the full dependency graph.