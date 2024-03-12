Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Confused is a free software composition analysis tool. Lockfile Linting is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Development teams with sprawling open source dependencies need Confused to catch typosquatting and namespace confusion attacks before they land in production, since most SCA tools skip this supply chain angle entirely. The scanner checks four major repositories (Python, JavaScript, PHP, Maven) and costs nothing, making it a low-friction addition to your CI/CD pipeline. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include malicious package registration or if you're already using a paid SCA platform with its own namespace monitoring; Confused solves one specific problem well rather than replacing your existing composition analysis workflow.
Supply chain teams managing dependencies across multiple package managers will get the most from Lockfile Linting because it catches policy violations and known vulnerabilities in lockfiles before they reach production, catching what many SCA tools miss by only scanning source code. The tool is free and carries 843 GitHub stars, making it low-friction to deploy in CI/CD pipelines without budget approval. Skip this if your team needs deep transitive dependency analysis or license compliance reporting; Lockfile Linting is deliberately narrow, checking what's actually locked rather than mapping the full dependency graph.
A dependency security scanner that identifies potential supply chain vulnerabilities by checking for available package namespace registrations across Python, JavaScript, PHP, and Maven repositories.
Lint lockfiles for improved security and trust policies.
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Common questions about comparing Confused vs Lockfile Linting for your software composition analysis needs.
Confused: A dependency security scanner that identifies potential supply chain vulnerabilities by checking for available package namespace registrations across Python, JavaScript, PHP, and Maven repositories..
Lockfile Linting: Lint lockfiles for improved security and trust policies..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Confused is open-source with 754 GitHub stars. Lockfile Linting is open-source with 843 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Confused and Lockfile Linting serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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