Confidential Agents for RAG: Confidential computing platform for secure RAG and AI agent workflows. built by OPAQUE. Core capabilities include Hardware-enforced confidential computing, Encrypted data handling for AI workflows, Enterprise governance controls for AI agents..

Mirror Security VectaX: FHE-based encryption for AI models, vector databases, and RAG workflows. built by Mirror Security. Core capabilities include Fully Homomorphic Encryption for AI workloads, Encrypted vector database operations, Encrypted indexing and retrieval..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.