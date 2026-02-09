Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Confidential Agents for RAG is a commercial ai model security tool by OPAQUE. Mirror Security VectaX is a commercial ai model security tool by Mirror Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying RAG and AI agents with sensitive customer or proprietary data will find Confidential Agents for RAG essential because hardware-enforced confidential computing eliminates the attack surface that application-layer encryption leaves open. The platform covers all three NIST data and platform security controls, meaning data stays encrypted in use, not just in transit and at rest. This is overkill for teams running non-sensitive workloads or those still experimenting with RAG in dev environments; the operational complexity and cost justify themselves only when data classification actually demands it.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams protecting vector databases and RAG pipelines should evaluate Mirror Security VectaX if encryption of AI model inference is a hard requirement, not a nice-to-have. The fully homomorphic encryption approach means queries run directly on encrypted embeddings without decryption, which addresses NIST PR.DS data security controls that most vector database tools skip entirely. Skip this if your priority is cost-efficient security or you're still in pilot phases with non-sensitive data; FHE's compute overhead is real, and deployment complexity demands teams comfortable with cryptographic infrastructure.
Confidential computing platform for secure RAG and AI agent workflows
FHE-based encryption for AI models, vector databases, and RAG workflows
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Common questions about comparing Confidential Agents for RAG vs Mirror Security VectaX for your ai model security needs.
Confidential Agents for RAG: Confidential computing platform for secure RAG and AI agent workflows. built by OPAQUE. Core capabilities include Hardware-enforced confidential computing, Encrypted data handling for AI workflows, Enterprise governance controls for AI agents..
Mirror Security VectaX: FHE-based encryption for AI models, vector databases, and RAG workflows. built by Mirror Security. Core capabilities include Fully Homomorphic Encryption for AI workloads, Encrypted vector database operations, Encrypted indexing and retrieval..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Confidential Agents for RAG differentiates with Hardware-enforced confidential computing, Encrypted data handling for AI workflows, Enterprise governance controls for AI agents. Mirror Security VectaX differentiates with Fully Homomorphic Encryption for AI workloads, Encrypted vector database operations, Encrypted indexing and retrieval.
Confidential Agents for RAG is developed by OPAQUE. Mirror Security VectaX is developed by Mirror Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Confidential Agents for RAG and Mirror Security VectaX serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools, both cover RAG. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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