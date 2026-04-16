Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying internal LLM applications need XecGuard specifically because prompt injection attacks bypass traditional perimeter controls and jailbreak attempts expose proprietary system prompts; this tool blocks both in real time before an LLM ever processes malicious input. The LoRA adapter architecture means integration takes weeks not months, and CyCraft's red teaming assessment catches attack vectors your team hasn't thought to test yet. Skip this if you're still evaluating whether to use LLMs at all, or if you need guardrails that also handle output filtering and hallucination detection; XecGuard focuses the input side.