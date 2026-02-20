Compass IT Policy Templates is a commercial policy management tool by Compass IT Compliance. I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System) is a free policy management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance leaders at SMBs and mid-market firms will get the fastest path to a defensible policy foundation with Compass IT Policy Templates, since you get 33 pre-written templates mapped to specific regulations rather than starting from a blank document or wrestling with generic frameworks. The templates directly address NIST CSF 2.0 governance functions, GV.PO and GV.OC, which means your policies arrive already aligned to control expectations before customization. Skip this if your organization has mature policy documentation in place or needs deep workflow automation to enforce those policies; Compass handles the writing, not the enforcement.
I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System)
Industrial security teams building an ISMS from scratch will appreciate I-ISMS because it's free Word templates that actually map to IEC 62443 and ISO 27001 requirements instead of forcing you to hire a consultant or start blank. The 116 GitHub stars signal real adoption among OT practitioners who've validated the policy language against actual audits. Skip this if your organization already has a mature documentation baseline or needs automated compliance monitoring and continuous control testing; I-ISMS is a documentation framework, not a control execution platform.
33 customizable IT security policy templates for org governance & compliance.
A Microsoft Word template library for implementing industrial information security management systems with documentation for policy, risk management, business continuity, and incident handling.
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Common questions about comparing Compass IT Policy Templates vs I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System) for your policy management needs.
Compass IT Policy Templates: 33 customizable IT security policy templates for org governance & compliance. built by Compass IT Compliance. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 33 pre-written, customizable IT security policy templates, Templates cover access control, incident response, encryption, patch management, and more, Customizable branding support (logo insertion)..
I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System): A Microsoft Word template library for implementing industrial information security management systems with documentation for policy, risk management, business continuity, and incident handling..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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