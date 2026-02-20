Compass IT Policy Templates: 33 customizable IT security policy templates for org governance & compliance. built by Compass IT Compliance. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 33 pre-written, customizable IT security policy templates, Templates cover access control, incident response, encryption, patch management, and more, Customizable branding support (logo insertion)..

I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System): A Microsoft Word template library for implementing industrial information security management systems with documentation for policy, risk management, business continuity, and incident handling..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.