Compass IT Policy Templates: 33 customizable IT security policy templates for org governance & compliance. built by Compass IT Compliance. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 33 pre-written, customizable IT security policy templates, Templates cover access control, incident response, encryption, patch management, and more, Customizable branding support (logo insertion)..

Gatekeeper Library: Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.