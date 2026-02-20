Compass IT Policy Templates is a commercial policy management tool by Compass IT Compliance. Gatekeeper Library is a free policy management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance leaders at SMBs and mid-market firms will get the fastest path to a defensible policy foundation with Compass IT Policy Templates, since you get 33 pre-written templates mapped to specific regulations rather than starting from a blank document or wrestling with generic frameworks. The templates directly address NIST CSF 2.0 governance functions, GV.PO and GV.OC, which means your policies arrive already aligned to control expectations before customization. Skip this if your organization has mature policy documentation in place or needs deep workflow automation to enforce those policies; Compass handles the writing, not the enforcement.
Platform engineers enforcing Kubernetes security policies at scale should choose Gatekeeper Library for its parameterized policy templates and native CRD integration, which let you define and extend controls without rebuilding from scratch. The 4,168 GitHub stars signal real adoption among teams actually running this in production, not just evaluating it. This is free, so cost isn't a barrier, but skip it if your security team needs policy management divorced from Kubernetes,Gatekeeper is admission control for K8s clusters, not a centralized policy engine for your entire infrastructure.
33 customizable IT security policy templates for org governance & compliance.
Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Compass IT Policy Templates vs Gatekeeper Library for your policy management needs.
Compass IT Policy Templates: 33 customizable IT security policy templates for org governance & compliance. built by Compass IT Compliance. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 33 pre-written, customizable IT security policy templates, Templates cover access control, incident response, encryption, patch management, and more, Customizable branding support (logo insertion)..
Gatekeeper Library: Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox