Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Comodo Website Security is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Comodo. MONITORAPP AIWAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by MONITORAPP. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs protecting e-commerce sites will find Comodo Website Security most useful for its integrated malware removal and WAF, which handles both detection and remediation without requiring separate vendors. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.CM and PR.PS through daily scanning, automated cleanup, and DDoS protection bundled with CDN acceleration. Skip this if you need deep API security testing or advanced threat hunting; Comodo prioritizes prevention and recovery over investigative depth.
SMB and mid-market teams protecting APIs across hybrid environments should prioritize MONITORAPP AIWAF for its machine learning-based threat detection that catches polymorphic attacks traditional signatures miss. The tool handles multi-segment and asynchronous traffic processing natively, a rare strength when you're stitching together on-premises and cloud deployments. Skip this if you need deep forensics and attack replay; MONITORAPP excels at detection and blocking in DE.CM but offers limited visibility into the PR.IR resilience layer where you'd diagnose why an attack succeeded.
Website security platform with WAF, CDN, malware scanning, and backup
WAAP solution protecting web apps and APIs from threats across environments
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Common questions about comparing Comodo Website Security vs MONITORAPP AIWAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Comodo Website Security: Website security platform with WAF, CDN, malware scanning, and backup. built by Comodo. Core capabilities include Daily malware scanning, Automated malware removal, Manual malware cleaning..
MONITORAPP AIWAF: WAAP solution protecting web apps and APIs from threats across environments. built by MONITORAPP. Core capabilities include SQL Injection detection and blocking, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) protection, API threat detection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Comodo Website Security differentiates with Daily malware scanning, Automated malware removal, Manual malware cleaning. MONITORAPP AIWAF differentiates with SQL Injection detection and blocking, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) protection, API threat detection.
Comodo Website Security is developed by Comodo. MONITORAPP AIWAF is developed by MONITORAPP. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Comodo Website Security and MONITORAPP AIWAF serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover DDOS, SQL Injection, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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