Startups and SMBs protecting e-commerce sites will find Comodo Website Security most useful for its integrated malware removal and WAF, which handles both detection and remediation without requiring separate vendors. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.CM and PR.PS through daily scanning, automated cleanup, and DDoS protection bundled with CDN acceleration. Skip this if you need deep API security testing or advanced threat hunting; Comodo prioritizes prevention and recovery over investigative depth.

MONITORAPP AIWAF

SMB and mid-market teams protecting APIs across hybrid environments should prioritize MONITORAPP AIWAF for its machine learning-based threat detection that catches polymorphic attacks traditional signatures miss. The tool handles multi-segment and asynchronous traffic processing natively, a rare strength when you're stitching together on-premises and cloud deployments. Skip this if you need deep forensics and attack replay; MONITORAPP excels at detection and blocking in DE.CM but offers limited visibility into the PR.IR resilience layer where you'd diagnose why an attack succeeded.