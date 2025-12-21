Comodo Website Security: Website security platform with WAF, CDN, malware scanning, and backup. built by Comodo. Core capabilities include Daily malware scanning, Automated malware removal, Manual malware cleaning..

Indusface SwyftComply: Autonomous vulnerability remediation via virtual patching for web apps and APIs. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include Autonomous virtual patching for critical, high, and medium vulnerabilities, Zero-vulnerability compliance reporting for SOC 2, PCI DSS, and HIPAA, Centralized dashboard for vulnerability protection status visibility..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.